The community of Annville, KY came together on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate the National Holiday and demonstrate both their pride in being an American as well as their pride in being a participating/contributing community member. That included every level of organization from the United States of America, Kentucky, and Jackson County, as well as their home community of Annville. Representative Timmy Truett, along with local officials were there to show support and participate. There were plenty of vendors that set up on the campus Grace Covenant Ministries (formerly Jackson County Ministries). Two waterslide inflatables from Alex’s Inflatables as well as free access to the swimming pool allowed folks to have fun while beating the summer heat. A parade of antique cars, muscle cars, Jeeps, Side-by-Sides, bicycles, Fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, and Ambulances made their way along Hwy 3630 and circled through the campus giving everybody a chance to see the sights (and maybe get a piece if candy). It was a true celebration of community. I’m sure our Founding Fathers would have approved!
