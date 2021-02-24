According to information supplied on social media by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office an investigation is ongoing regarding a shooting incident.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel is investigating a case where an individual received a gunshot wound which occurred at a residence off Court Road, approximately 2 miles South of London early Wednesday morning February 24, 2021 at approximately 4:10 AM. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject identified as Brian R. Smith age 44 of Court Road, London with a gunshot wound to the leg. This individual was airlifted from London- Corbin Airport to UK Med center for treatment of his injury. The victim refused to cooperate with Sheriff's investigators concerning the circumstances of the shooting.
A female subject there at the scene was found to have outstanding charges and was arrested and identified as Alicia Dawn McGee age 36 of Annville, KY charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting at the scene was the following Sheriff's investigators including: Lieut. Chris Edwards, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy James Fox, and Detective Taylor McDaniel who is the case officer. Investigation into the shooting is continuing.
