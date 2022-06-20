WASHINGTON, D.C. – Autumn Jones of Annville, Kentucky interned for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) this summer in his Washington, D.C. office. She is a junior at Western Kentucky University pursuing a major in Professional Writing and a minor in Business Administration.
“It was an honor to work in Senator McConnell’s office and I had an amazing experience in our Nation’s Capitol. This internship taught me valuable skills that I will be able to use in future education and career endeavors. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to work for Senator McConnell and serve Kentuckians,” said Jones.
Jones is involved with WKU’s magazine, the Talisman, a professional writing student organization, and YoungLife campus ministry. She is a 2021 graduate of North Laurel High School, and is the daughter of Michelle and Anthony Jones of Annville.
For more information on the internship program, visit Senator McConnell’s website HERE.
Photo download HERE: Autumn Jones and Senator McConnell in the U.S. Capitol.
