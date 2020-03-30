In an effort by the Jackson County Sun to keep our community up-to-date on issues pertaining to Covid-19 including the status of stores to get groceries. Be safe. Be respectful. Respect social distancing and keep our vulnerable friends, families, and neighbors safe. Thank you!
As reported by Annville Town and Country"
"Just a reminder about our new store hours and that we’re having to restrict the number of people in the store to help this virus stop spreading! We have an employee at the door, counting as you come in and counting as you go out. Also, please be as fast as you can while you’re in the store, so more people can shop. We will help you with heavy items and carry your groceries to your car if you need us. Please place deli orders as you come in, so we can have time to get it ready while you shop. Please try to keep 5-6 feet between you and other people too if you can. This is no picnic for us, because we’re having to have an extra worker at the door, so please be patient with us and know we do this for your safety and the safety of our employees. This thing killed Joe Diffie, for crying out loud, so we’ve gotta get serious for a month or so and kill COVID-19!
We are still doing Hunt Brothers Pizza, chicken bites, wings, plus cheese sticks, brownies, and cookies! Call in your order today to the #1 Hunt Brothers store in Kentucky and the 15 surrounding states!
We are continuing to sanitize the most commonly handled areas in our store almost constantly, in another effort to keep you safe!
There have been dramatic price increases on fresh beef and eggs. We are selling those items at a MUCH lower profit margin than we normally do, to help ease the pinch on our customers. There will be more things that will go up, but we will continue to be very aggressive in getting the best deals we can and giving you the best prices we can! Buying limits are still in place on several items, but we are hoping to lift them soon. We do this to help more people get what they need and to keep people from hoarding items up. We are getting business from 7 or 8 different counties during this pandemic, but our primary commitment is to our regular customers that shop with us every day!
We are continuing to offer curbside service, so call in your orders to (606) 364-2323. We’ll shop for you and meet you at your vehicle! Also, we are delivering to shut ins and people that have medical issues in the local area. Just allow a few hours for delivery. There is no charge for either service and no minimum order for curbside. We’d prefer a 20.00 minimum for deliveries if possible, but no one will be turned away. If you know of someone that needs food and can’t pay, let us know and we will do our best to help. We appreciate you very much!"
