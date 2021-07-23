Gas pump

Annville Town & Country announced via social media: "To our wonderful customers! Next Wednesday, July 28th, Annville Town & Country will be closed from around 9:00 am until 1 or 2:00 pm that afternoon. The reason we will be closed for 4-5 hours in the middle of the day is for a required EMV upgrade of our registers and gas pumps. EMV stands for Europay, MasterCard, and Visa. This program is designed to improve security at the pumps, to avoid cards being skimmed for identity theft. This is mandatory, we didn’t have a choice, and it will be a costly upgrade for us. We will be posting signs on our doors and pumps starting Monday, but we wanted to let our nearly 4,000 Facebook followers to know early, so you can plan accordingly. We will post when we close that morning and again when we’re back open. We can’t express how much we appreciate you all! Thank you for your business at Annville Town & Country Shell!"

