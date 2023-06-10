You will find many sights and sounds throughout the hills, valleys, and rivers of Southeastern Kentucky. You will find winding roads that will either lead you to somewhere you are searching for or a new place to explore. Others will lead you to a dead-end road from which there is nowhere to turn but back in the other direction. You will smell all of the familiar smells whether they are that of a farm as you pass by or someone cooking up some country cuisine. The people, for the most part, will share similar interests and history. You may not know them, but you will be able to relate to them at one point or another. The truth is, no matter where you are in southeastern Kentucky, all of these things will feel like home. Though Josh Deaton may not reside in Jackson County, his life story so far could have been right here.
Deaton was raised in Breathitt County, Kentucky, and currently resides in the Longs Creek area around Owsley and Breathitt County. Growing up in what he considered to be comfortable, he wouldn’t trade his life in the hills for anything on earth. He reminisced of the days on the river with his relatives in which they would fish all day, bring their mess, and his grandmother would have the grease ready to fry their work’s reward in her special blend of spices and batter. Along with the side dishes that his mother would prepare, it made quite the meal.
Being the oldest of three siblings, having one brother and one sister, the family has always been an important part of Josh’s life. His uncles have always been a special part of his life. Each of them had their own special trade and would share along the way to build Deaton’s well-rounded skill set. Out of everything that he has learned from them, woodworking has been his favorite. Many in our area can relate to Josh’s work calendar. He would work hard through the Spring and Summer months, but would often find himself encased inside his home watching snowflakes float past the windows. To pass the time, Deaton found himself watching movies and finding the storylines to be quite intriguing. This would be what sparked his interest in Videography and Photography in the years to come.
While traveling the road that we call life, Josh would encounter a man that would change his life forever; a man by the name of Lowell Morris. Morris would share with, not only Josh, but anyone that would listen to the stories of yesteryears. After some discussion, they decided to start their own YouTube channel to tell these same stories that began generating thousands of views. In fact, their very first video generated over 4,000 views in a short amount of time. With so much interest in the history of the region, Deaton and Morris set out on another adventure. They began writing their book entitled “Another Place, Another Time”. Here they would share the multitude of stories that Morris had gathered up throughout the years so others could enjoy them for themselves. Before the book could be finished and published, Morris passed away from Colon cancer. Deaton is hoping to release the book later this year in memory of Mr. Morris.
If hard work has taught Deaton anything, it is to take pride in his work. Presently, Deaton can be found perfecting his work in photography and videography throughout the region at local music festivals. If you would like to check out some of Josh’s work, you can find him on Facebook under Deaton Photography/Videography. To hear many of the stories of his life spent in the region he calls home, listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE APPALACHIAN IMAGINATION
