Anthony Dale Newman was born July 20, 1973 in Madison County and departed this life Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Marcum & Wallace Hospital in Irvine at the age of 49. He was the son of Lorena (Marcum) Brockman of Irvine and of the late Donald Lee Newman.
In addition to his mother, Anthony was also survived by his wife, Aprill Newman of Irvine and by their children, Mark Anthony Newman of Irvine, Alex Newman of Irvine, Sabrina Speelman of Columbus, OH, Katareena Smith, Daltin Smith and Himmy Dayle Degre all of Irvine. He is also survived by a sister, Sherry Lynn Brinegar and by two brothers, Jimmy Newman and Kelvin Newman all of Irvine. He was blessed with four grandchildren and a God-child, Addilyn Lenae Young of Irvine. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Marcum officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
