Anthony Hunter, better known as Tony, was born November 2, 1966 in Indiana and departed this life Friday, July 31, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, being 53 years of age. He was the son of Gary Hunter of McKee and of the late Sue (Duncan) Hunter.
In addition to his father, Tony is also survived by his wife, Sandra (McQueen) Hunter; by a son, Tyler Hunter and his fiancé Shayna Witt and brother, Gary Dwayne Hunter of Casey County. Tony was blessed with a grandson, Grayson Hunter.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Jones officiating. Burial to follow in the Cox Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
