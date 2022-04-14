Appalachian Coding Camps for High School Students to Launch this Summer
LONDON, KY: Prosper Appalachia is teaming up with Rural Up and Awesome Inc to launch the Appalachian Coding Camps this summer for high school students within the KY Promise Zone region. Each of the five week-long camps will teach students the basics of coding, and by the end of the week, each student will have designed and developed their very own website, mobile app, and video game. In addition, each student will learn how to bring their new tech knowledge and skills into the real world and combine it with entrepreneurial skills.
Camp locations and dates are as follows -
Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10:Whitesburg
Southeast Community & Technical College (2 Long Ave., Whitesburg, KY)
Monday, June 13 - Friday, June 17:Pineville Location TBD
Monday, June 20 - Friday, June 24: Hazard and Hindman
Hazard Community & Technical College (One Community College Dr., Hazard, KY)
Monday, June 27 - Friday, July 1: Manchester
EKU Manchester Campus (50 University Drive, Manchester, KY)
Monday, July 11 - Friday, July 15: Corbin
EKU Corbin Campus (1 Pennington Lane, Corbin, KY)
Over the years, there have been slow but steady movements to bring more coding opportunities to Eastern Kentucky, including in-school programs, summer camps for youths and boot camps for those switching careers. Leading the efforts for Prosper Appalachia is Zakary Bray, a American Connection Corps (ACC) Fellow, who has been placed with Prosper Appalachia and the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program for a two-year service term. As part of his Community Venture project, in which fellows create a program to strengthen the civic wellbeing of their community, and as part of his focus as the Digital Divide Liaison, Bray saw a need to bring back summer coding camps and provide youth with the skills they need for the 21st century workforce.
“We’re excited to have Zak on board and help us bring more tech education programs to the region and to be working with Rural Up and Awesome Inc. on this endeavor,” Prosper Appalachia’s Founding Director, Delany Stephens said. “This will be a great opportunity to inspire high school students in the region to consider a career in computer technology, prepare for a 21st century workplace, gain some tangible skills, and all the while, have fun while doing it,” he continued.
The week-long camps are open to all high school students, including incoming freshmen and soon-to-be graduates. Students need no prior computer coding experience and technology will be provided. Each camp will run 9am-4pm daily with both lunches and snacks provided everyday. Each participant will be fully funded by EKCEP and space will be limited to one classroom per camp.
“We are pleased to support this opportunity and make sure it is accessible to all high school students in the Kentucky Promise Zone region,” said Executive Director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), Jeff Whitehead said. “We recognize the importance of preparing workers for high-skilled, good-paying professions in the digital economy and building the pipeline at an earlier age is a key part of our efforts to do that,” he continued.
Prosper Appalachia is currently an initiative of Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP). Lead For America (LFA), a national service program building the next generation of leaders, and Land O’Lakes, have worked together to place five American Connection Corps (ACC) Fellows in Kentucky, including Zakary Bray. ACC Fellows serve their home communities in locations nationwide through high-impact, high-urgency two-year placements focused on closing the digital divide and building the next generation of leaders. The ACC Fellows are supported by and considered as AmeriCorps members.
To register for the Appalachian Coding Camps, please go to www.prosperappalachia.org/acc. Space is limited so please register early.
Prosper Appalachia is on a mission to employ and connect our next generation of young people with opportunities to work and thrive in Eastern Kentucky by providing a solutions-based approach to the region’s most persistent problems and barriers to success. Through our flagship program, the Summer Internship Program, we aim to build a strong education-to-workforce pipeline that allows young people ages 16-24 year old to live and thrive in Eastern Kentucky. Prosper Appalachia exists as a consortium of core stakeholders and place-based partners, including Partners for Education at Berea College, Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP), Brushy Fork Leadership Institute, FAHE, Inc., and Save the Children. We currently service the Eastern Kentucky counties of Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Leslie, Letcher, Knott, Knox, Perry, and Whitley.
For more information, please visit our website: www.prosperappalachia.org. You can also find us on FaceBook (@ProsperAppalachia), Instagram (@prosper_appalachia), and LinkedIn (@prosper-appalachia).
