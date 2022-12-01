Several cashed in on vacation time with their employers to take part. Six men made short work of a four-hundred-pound animal. The process of butchering a pig is methodical and these men had learned a particular cadence. Eight- and ten-inch razor sharp blades flew around like a barber shop. Someone always anticipated the next step and readied the tools or appliances necessary. The event is laborious and everyone had to do their part. Laughter flowed freely from a mountain discourse ladened with joking and teasing, more pig play than horse play. A hearty meal and a warm fire from dense oak wood kept the late November chill at bay. All left with fresh meat sufficient for their family’s needs. Lard rendering would take place the next day.
An Appalachian delicacy: fresh hog meat. It is hog harvesting time. Old timers, as for everything else, ‘followed the signs’ to know the right time to begin the event. I traced ‘following the signs’ to the Farmer’s Almanac, to the correlation of the moon and sun, to the placement of the planets in the cosmos, and ultimately to Greek mythology. The signs dictate everything from planting root crops to scheduling surgery, cutting hair for better growth to weaning a child from the bottle. Following the signs are rooted deep in Appalachian philosophy.
As to the signs and their interpretations I digress, citing personal ineptitude in the doctrines. As to the goodness of fresh hog meat however, I am a connoisseur. I partook in ‘swine time’ the Friday after Thanksgiving. The camaraderie is of more benefit than the knowledge gained on the process. The time passing is of little concern among friends.
The privilege of spectating the day revived a hope I have. The old ways are lasting. The best days are not behind us but lay before us because of the people who pass it on. Hard work, cooperation, and fellowship capture the simple but enduring philosophy of Appalachia, a philosophy I hope never wanes.
For further discussion, email bkeck@prtcnet.org
