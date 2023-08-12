By the time you have the opportunity to read this article the children of Jackson County have made their way back into the classrooms across the community. Some are pretty excited about the chance to learn new things, while others are ready to go Awol and never darken the school door again. For the most part, I am sure that the majority are more than ready to get their one-on-one social life back on track. School supplies have been purchased, fresh clothes have been selected, and new shoes have been sized for their feet as they make their way from home to the classroom. Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, other family members, and friends have said their prayers in the hope their favorite pupils have their best year yet. And if you are not praying for the children, you are more than likely thinking about the teachers. We often do not think about the other professionals who dedicate their time to ensuring the kids have an outstanding school year. This includes the custodians, cooks, assistants, bus drivers, and board personnel.
We have all heard terrible stories about school buses. Whether it be an accident involving a bus, a dispute between students leading to a fight, or an education you didn’t want your child to learn. Preventative measures can and have been made by parents over the years, often just bringing the child to school themselves. While none of these scenarios are ever off the table, the Jackson County Bus Garage is up for the challenge.
Currently, their staff includes 40 bus drivers with many years of combined experience. Safety is the number one priority for each driver as they make their way across the county. Each one is equipped with the knowledge and skills to ensure your child is safe from harm’s way. Not only are they trained to be safe, but each bus is now equipped with cameras and safety equipment for when the driver, the child, or you need them most. They even do their best to make sure other drivers who may be irresponsible on the roadways are not a threat to your child. While bus transportation isn’t always right for everyone, you can rest assured they are in good hands if you choose for your child to be placed in driver’s care.
At present time, the bus garage has several positions they are looking to fill including full-time routes and substitutions. Do you have no experience driving a large vehicle? That is not a problem. Each driver will go through extensive training to make sure that you are up for the task before hitting the highway. Driving a school bus is a great job for someone that is newly retired and is looking for something part-time or it is a great opportunity for those that have children in school and you would like to be on their schedule. It is also a great opportunity for those that have a flexible schedule with another job. Drivers will receive health insurance benefits and can work their way toward retirement.
It takes various professionals with many skills to help our children succeed in the classroom. We are thankful for all of those throughout our community who work hard to make sure that happens. But today, we want to say thank you to our driver drivers. Thank you for keeping our children safe when we are not able to be there to watch over them ourselves.
To hear a more detailed discussion between several Jackson County bus garage employees, please take a moment to download and tune into the Appalachian Imagination Podcast. Now available on all podcast platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
