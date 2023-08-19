The heart of a community often is influenced by a major employer. For instance, Detroit, Michigan, is known as Motor City. Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, are known for being nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains and a tourist hotspot. Texas is known for its oil wells. Hazard and other parts of eastern Kentucky are Coal Country. If we tried to label Jackson County, education would be at the top of the list. When we think of education, though there are many other roles that are held in the education system, we think of teachers. Teachers vary with their own niche and talents which help make them the best at what they do. Math, English, Social Studies, and Science. Unfortunately, those in Arts and Music are often overlooked for whatever reason. Those that teach Music are often some of the most passionate educators in our school systems. They know what music does for them and they have a desire to teach others about what drives them to be who they are.
Trish Torline, a Campbell County native is no different. For 27 years she poured her life into influencing students and their path in music, whether it was just a better understanding of the art or helping lead them down a path of a music career. Three years before her retirement in 2019, she felt that God had a new path forming in her life. While in the past she had dreams of going down other paths, she is thankful to God for unanswered prayers and is quite thankful for what he would place in her life. She had a new mission in her musical career and that would be the Heartstrings Songwriters Circle. During each session, various musicians from miles around take the opportunity to share their own music and tell stories that only music can tell.
As Heartsrings Songwriters Circle has progressed it has taken many forms. While it began as in-person sessions in a coffee shop, Covid-19 restrictions would force the group into being in Zoom calls, and later it would reroot in the building where it all began. Music has a way of drawing people together and Trish is thankful for all of the people she has met as Heartstrings continues to grow and as time moves forward.
Torline is a talented musician with years of experience that has influenced many. She continues to share with the world her love of music. Like many in Jackson County, Trish has used music for much more than just a sound, but a way to feed her soul. If you would like to hear more from this interview be sure to download and listen to the Appalachian Imagination Podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. And if you would like to be a part of Trish Torline’s Heartstrings Songwriters Circle you can find out more by searching Heartstrings Songwriters Circle on Facebook. Stay awesome, Appalachia!
