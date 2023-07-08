There are those around us that have been fortunate enough to enjoy their grandparents being a part of their lives, while others only have pictures and stories of those that have gone on. To those that have had the opportunity to have their Grandparents around, they played a unique role in their grandchildren’s lives young and old. Just like friendships, genetics is never the only contributing factor to which an impact can be made on someone’s life. That is the spirit behind the Foster Grandparent program which is in conjunction with the Save the Children organization. Save The Children was founded on April 15th, 1919 (104 years ago), by Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton in London, England. The organization helps to raise money to improve children’s lives by creating better educational opportunities, better health care, and improved economic opportunities.
Tina Hammonds, who has been part of the staff of Sand Gap Elementary for 22 years, is the Save the Children program coordinator. Hammonds, along with volunteer foster grandparents like Paul Johnson, are there for our children. They take pride in their work and want to make sure every child has the opportunity to learn to be successful in not only their school work but also in life. While some children may struggle a great deal, others just need a little bit of help, and that is okay.
Each day, Hammonds and her volunteers set out to find out the best strategy to help children be the best they can be. Tina enjoys showing children there is more to books than just words on a page. But each book is an adventure and if you never open the book you will never experience the adventure. She also enjoys implementing educational tools, such as building replica Titanic models out of shoe boxes, to help the kids’ hands and minds experience there is more to their education than they realize.
Paul Johnson has been part of the Save the Children program for 10 years as a Foster Grandparent. He describes his experience as rewarding. He shared multiple stories of how not only he has impacted the lives of children in the program, but how they affected his life as well.
With guidance from Tina, each Foster Grandparent is assigned to help children become more proficient in subjects such as reading and math. Not only is the program rewarding, but it also is a great way to make a difference while supplementing your income. Unlike many positions, being a Foster Grandparent will not affect your government assistance in any way. And let’s not forget you will be fed every day on the job.
If you would be interested in more information about becoming a Foster Grandparent with Save the Children, please reach out by phone 859-986-3901. To hear more details about this interview, please listen to the Appalachian Imagination podcast. Available on all streaming platforms. Stay awesome, Appalachia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.