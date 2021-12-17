Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network Company, is pleased to announce the continuation of the Scholarship Program to assist students with higher education expenses.
The Scholarship Program will provide a total of $9,000 to graduating seniors who live and attend high school within the counties of our home service area. Nine seniors will receive a one-time scholarship of $1,000 for higher education costs such as tuition, books, housing, or meal charges.
Since the start of the Scholarship Program, Appalachian Wireless has provided a total of $102,000 so far to graduating seniors.
