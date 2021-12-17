Appalachian Wireless
Appalachian Wireless, an East Kentucky Network Company, is pleased to announce the continuation of the Scholarship Program to assist students with higher education expenses.
The Scholarship Program will provide a total of $9,000 to graduating seniors who live and attend high school within the counties of our home service area. Nine seniors will receive a one-time scholarship of $1,000 for higher education costs such as tuition, books, housing, or meal charges.
Since the start of the Scholarship Program, Appalachian Wireless has provided a total of $102,000 so far to graduating seniors.
Apply here:

