I was driving down the road recently, thinking about all the people I have met and all the people I now consider friends. Going into my eighth year as the Jackson County Sheriff, I have been blessed beyond words at the kindness shown by so many. While I try very hard, it is impossible to solve every problem, stop or prevent every crime, make everyone happy or protect everyone from harm. I have tried to focus on things that matter most to people. The safety and, in fact, the lives of our children may depend on our actions, as police officers. The wise senior citizens who have paid their dues and worked hard all their lives, deserve our respect and admiration. I have tried to care for people who are not loveable and to reach out to people who have lost their way. Many people have helped me and the Sheriff's Office. I want you to know, I thank you for every kindness.
If you don't like the weather in KY, just hang on! It will change! We have gone from cold to warm, clouds to sunshine, trees blooming to killing frost. It is part of the spring change that is taking place. I believe we are close to a warm climate for the next few months and I, for one, am completely ready. Spring has sprung and with it comes additional fun. There is usually an increase in traffic flow as people go to outside events, baseball games, etc. Good Friday usually offers a few hours of time off for many employees. Easter brings many adults and children out for church with colorful clothes and big smiles. More and more bicyclists begin their annual journey through our county. The Redbud bicycle riders came through Jackson County on Saturday, April 9th. The weather was less than ideal, but several individuals braved the elements to ride their bicycles through the southern part of our county. Outside grilling offers families a chance to watch the children run and play ball and corn hole games away from a TV or a phone. Clean up days offer us all a chance to make Jackson County more beautiful. It is a great time of year! Enjoy it!
April 18 is the last day the Jackson County Sheriff's Office can collect property taxes for 2021. After that, all unpaid taxes will be turned over to the Jackson County Clerk, with additional penalties and fees attached for unpaid taxes. Most property owners have paid those taxes, but some may have forgotten or been unable to pay until now. If you have not yet paid your property taxes, please make it a priority to do so this week. Remember, all county offices will likely be closed for Good Friday and will not be open on Saturday, so try to take care of your tax payments before then. We will accept your tax payments (cash, check or money order) on Monday, April 18, due to April 15 falling on Good Friday. As always, we certainly appreciate everyone for paying their taxes! It is a primary funding mechanism for schools, our library, soil conservation, county government, and the Sheriff's Office.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and three calls for service. We investigated two traffic accidents, opened three criminal cases and arrested four individuals for criminal offenses. Our Court Security team always does a great job with the courts, serving criminal and civil papers and transporting mentally ill patients with special consideration and respect. Have a great Easter weekend!
