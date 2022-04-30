The month of April is PRIDE month in Jackson County. Even though the Pride program isn't as active as it once was in Kentucky, we still participate and promote the efforts of the Pride organization. This past Saturday we hosted a Free Dump Day for Jackson County Residents. This gives our citizens the opportunity to clean up anything that won't fit in their garbage can or dumpster. The Free Dump days are historically well received and this past Saturday was no different. The grand total was 57.82 tons of Garbage received with 177 people participating. That's broken down to 155,640 pounds of trash. That is equal to about $3500 of trash plus labor of our employees. The biggest reason we sponsor these types of events is we want people to have the chance to clean up as much as they can without added expense. A clean community is something we are working towards and need the participation of everyone to reach that goal.
The primary election is just around the corner. The last day to turn in an absentee ballot is May 10. If you need to vote absentee you will need to contact he County Clerks office at 606-287-7800 to receive instructions. There will be 4 days of early voting in the election as well. There are plenty of opportunities to vote in this election. This is the local County election so we encourage everyone to get out and vote. We want a big turnout and it will take everyone voting to do just that. For more information call 287-7800. Best wishes to all candidates seeking public office.
On a final note, we have been working on some future development plans in Jackson County. If we can get things headed in the right direction, we could see some significant improvements made to the already thriving recreational activities in Jackson County. Things are on the up in Jackson County. Tourism, Recreation, Industrial Development, Economic Development as well as housing are all moving in the right direction. We have some exciting opportunities and announcements just over the horizon. Have a blessed week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.