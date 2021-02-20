Archie Gene Wells was born February 11, 1940 in Jackson County and departed this life Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital East in Lexington, being 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Willard & Clara Randi (Joseph) Wells.
Archie is survived by four children, Timmy Wells, Linda Towe, Lisa Truett all of McKee and Pam (Dwayne) Leffler of Berea. He is also survived by a brother, Rex Wells of Florence. Archie was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Vickie Robinson, Krystal Harrison, Cristy Davis, Kimberly Johnson, April Barrett, Josh Truett, David Truett, David Truett, Devin Wells, Chloe Wells, Khris Noble and Brooke Leffler and by twenty four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Archie was also preceded in death the following siblings, Katie Sprankler, Zelma Eversole, Lula May Turner and Robert Wells.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Pallbearers: Khris Noble, Josh Truett, David Truett, Zach Johnson and Dwayne Leffler. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
