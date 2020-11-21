Arlie Jean Sizemore, age 89, of McKee, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Jean was born in Jackson County to the late James and Sarah Elizabeth Eversole Rogers. She was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Richmond and had worked for Irvine Auto, Pattie A. Clay Hospital and Madison Laundry.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three children, Donnie Sizemore, Shelby Blair and Pamela Sizemore; and three siblings, James Estill Rogers, Edward Abrams, and Elsie Day.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Stamper, Sharon (Danny) Ratliff, and James (Jo Ann) Sizemore; one brother, Danny Dale Rogers; and 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Adrian McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Rogers Cemetery in Jackson County. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 am to 2 pm at the funeral home.
Per state mandates, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
