Arthur Allen McCracken was born November 19, 1960 in Lynch, KY and departed this life Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 61. He was the son of the late Chester Arthur McCracken and Marie (Bishop) McCracken.
Allen is survived by his wife, Joy Marie (Fields) McCracken and by a son, Jeff McCracken. He is also survived by two brothers, Tracy McCracken and Randy McCracken and by two sisters, Patricia Scalf and Elaine Hale.
A Memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
