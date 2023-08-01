I suppose as the relative of a Union soldier (William Morris) who endured internment at both Libby and Andersonville Confederate prisons I could jump on the anti-Confederacy bandwagon, but I was raised better. You see, the Moaists among us wish to obliterate all remnants of the Confederacy from public memory. Not only are such efforts repugnant on their face; they should give all Americans, regardless of political stripe, serious pause. Those who use the rewriting of history for the gaining of power through intimidation are capable of anything. Anything.
In the heart of Lexington’s downtown neighborhood of Gratz Park, the John Hunt Morgan House once was a prime example of the rare opportunity to step back in time. Shaded by a canopy of white oaks, the home seemed not only cut off from the hectic downtown traffic noise but from our own day entirely. Standing in the house garden, it would not have seemed implausible to see the sight of a plumed hatted John Hunt Morgan emerging (as legend says, on horseback) through the home’s back doorway after bidding his mother a final farewell, just one step ahead of pursuing Union troops.
Inside the home, a knowledgeable staff provided the right mix of guided and self-guided tours. With little fanfare however, the John Hunt Morgan House closed to the public at the beginning of this year. According to the home’s caretakers, it is being “repurposed” and will not be used as a museum when (If?) reopened. General John Hunt Morgan. Fully erased from his own hometown.
As a member of a family who have been proud Republicans since the party’s founding in opposition to the Democrat Party institution of slavery in the 1850s; I can still doff my hat to such a brave, quick witted Democrat as Gen. John Hunt Morgan. Eight years ago, the black supremacists of the BLM terrorist organization defaced in downtown Lexington Morgan’s statue. The statue was later removed from the old courthouse square in the dead of night by Lexington’s deviant mayor. These communists who populate the modern Democrat Party remind us all by their actions why the Founders made the Oath to the Constitution a pact to protect the Republic from enemies both foreign “and domestic.”
Take your children to visit the remaining Western heritage sites still left standing, while you still can. (P.S. The Battle of Richmond Welcome Center and James Harrod-The Battle for Kentucky play at Fort Harrod remain authentic; not authoritarian brainwashing operations.)
Next Week: Sheltowee Trace
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and Teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
