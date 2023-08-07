Storied Sand Gap Elementary Boy Scout Troop 262 spent a sweltering week in the summer of 1981 earning the coveted 50-Miler Award, much of it along the portion of the Sheltowee Trace which passes through Jackson County. The criteria for the award was fairly straightforward: Cover fifty miles afoot or afloat over a period of five days while working to improve the traveled path or stream along the way. Well, we did it all on foot and that worked out to a ten mile hike per day, for five days straight. From the perspective of one who went on to become a cavalry scout and drill sergeant in the service, it still ranks as the longest “humps” over the most consecutive days I’ve ever pulled.
Established in 1979 to commemorate trailblazer Daniel Boone, the Sheltowee Trace Trail (which is part of the National Trail System, or “USA Trail” as we Boy Scouts referred to it) stretches over 300 miles from Northeast Tennessee; across Eastern Kentucky; and ends in Rowan County. To prepare for this article, I corresponded with former fellow JCHS US History Teacher Howard Muncy who had hiked the Sheltowee extensively. In particular, I requested Howard pass along a few observations for our readers to help them make the most of their own Sheltowee trek. Mr. Muncy divided his comments into two categories: Gear and Sightseeing.
1. Stability: Trekking poles; Primos Trigger Stick; or a good ol’ hickory stick will help you maintain three points of contact on steep sections of the trail minimizing sprained ankles, etc.
2. Good Boots: I vote for the Merrell Ventilator Moab boots paired with Smartwool Light Hiker socks. Life’s too short for off-brand ketchup, boots, or socks.
3. Fire Starter(s): As with any lifesaving kit, Clint Smith’s axiom of “One is none; two is one” is good advice. A Mini BIC lighter; waterproof matches; and a ferrocerium rod provide redundancy for warmth, signaling, or companionship.
4. Water and Shelter: Lifestraw or Sawyer Mini water filters and a SOL Sport Utility Blanket (worse comes to worst, just wrap up in the blanket like a burrito) should always make it into your “possibles” bag.
5. Finally, I continually warn against foolishly blundering about unarmed. At the very least, carry a sturdy fixed blade knife and a trusty S&W Model 34, 317, or Ruger LCRx 3” revolver stoked with CCI Mini-Mag solids.
Howard made particular note of the spectacular ridgeline views of the Cumberland Plateau from the Sheltowee Trace, as well as the many waterfalls visible during the spring of the year along the low lying portions of the trail. The trail affords vistas others must first travel many Interstate Highway miles to enjoy.
Next Week: Woodcraft
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and Teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
