Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
Over the next four weeks, I’ll offer some observations about automobiles that, with only a modicum of maintenance, have the potential to last a lifetime. As Jake and Elwood taught us: We only “win” on vehicle purchases when we drive them until they finally collapse into a heap.
As the Second War to End All Wars was cranking up in the late 1930s, forward thinking personnel within the correctly referred to Department of War sought submissions for a ¼ ton scout/command vehicle. Tiny automaker Bantam gave us the basic Jeep design, with larger maker Willys-Overland and giant Ford Motor Co. bringing to life what’s possibly still the most versatile automobile in American History. With each passing year, I am more astonished by the fact that when I initially reported as a young trooper to the 3d Armored Cavalry Regiment during the closing acts of the Cold War; we were still being issued M1911A1 pistols and our scouts roared about the Mexican Border Region in Jeeps.
My first in depth experience with the Jeep’s successor was in Iraq. I was not impressed. The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) is neither fish nor fowl. The Jeep is capable of being turned on a postage stamp; the Humvee a heavy, onerous monstrosity with shockingly little interior room. When Iranian IEDs became the chief threat in Iraq, the Pentagon’s solution was to “up-armor” Humvees. The Up-Armored Humvees proved incapable of withstanding moderate to significant blasts (the Armored Personnel Carrier, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and Infantry Carrier Vehicle (Stryker) being the entry level for true blast protection) and the added weight to the Humvee platform made it a rollover waiting to happen. Change isn’t always for the good.
The Jeep lives on today as the Wrangler. The latest iteration of Civilian Jeep (CJ) which was first released to millions of former GIs in the late 1940s. Ford has challenged Jeep with its Jeep-sized Broncos from time to time (‘66-’77; ‘84-’90; and 2021); but as Jeep is wont to say, “There’s only one.”
The first time I drove a vehicle on US 421 it was a Jeep (Pap’s CJ-7 driven solo to the Gap and back at 13); I’ve repeatedly bottomed out on a TJ’s full length frame after wrongly turning down a walk path from which there was no turning back, and kept on going until successfully splashing into Horse Lick at about the Bethel Churchouse; and driven in air conditioned comfort in the same 4 cylinder Wrangler two hours west of St. Louis and back at a steady 80 mph clip on multiple occasions. I know of no other vehicle purchased for less than $10,000 capable of such feats. I dare say a man has never fully lived until he’s owned a Jeep.
Next Week: The HD Pickup
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
