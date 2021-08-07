This week’s vehicle subject is one I have zero experience with in ownership. I do however offer up observations from the point of view of a man with the ownership experience of a few light duty pickup trucks and the frustrations associated with them.
What we’re speaking of here are the ¾ ton class of work pickups, as exemplified by the Chevrolet 2500 HD, Ford F-250 and the Dodge 2500. So as a long-time light duty truck guy, why do I admit that if you had to have only one pickup (and much like a 4” .357 Magnum revolver; it’s hard to imagine setting up housekeeping without one) you should make it a heavy duty (HD)? I’ll give you three.
Towing. If and when your family wants to, “See the West” (which every family should), you’re going to be sorely limited to the size of camper you can tow with a light duty truck. I by chance once witnessed a cousin’s light duty F-150 make a “popping” noise, then catch fire at an intersection. The culprit? Too much of a load created by just a modest pull along camper trailer.
Work. If you’ve been smart enough to buy a piece of land prior to the great Jackson County Land Rush, an HD pickup will earn its keep in short order when you go to pull hay wagons, stumps, etc. You don’t have to look too far around parking lots to find a quarter or half-ton pickup with its rear bumper turned down to find another man who’s learned first hand the limitations of a light duty “truck.”
Longevity. Of course, we’re all enjoying reliving the government induced inflation of the 1970s (on steroids) as duffle bags of printed money are being shoved from helicopters. However, if and when you contemplate spending as much money (until recently) as would also buy a nice little farm; don’t scrimp by buying a “light” duty pickup which simply won’t last under true work loads. As one of my old teachers puts it so well: “I don’t know about you? But, I can’t afford to buy twice.”
Next Week: The Personnel Carrier
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
