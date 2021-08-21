Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
My first recollection of the exhilaration of acceleration was as a small boy in the early ‘70s, riding beside Daddy on the front bench seat of his ‘68 Roadrunner as we were preparing to pull out from Donnie Walters’ drive-way: “Wanna go fast?” To which of course I agreed and grinned wildly as 383 cubic inches mashed me back into the seat on the short sprint up the Deer Stable Stretch.
I would never have imagined I would live to see the muscle cars of the ‘60s and ‘70s eclipsed. However, the Chargers, Mustangs, Challengers, and Camaros of today are the best we’ve ever seen. Of course, the authoritarians in D.C. are doing everything within their power to artificially kill all that runs on proven, reliable fossil fuels (They managed to kill the pesticide DDT in 1972, predicated upon the fantastical book Silent Spring with the result of millions in the Third World needlessly dying of Malaria; but who’s counting, right?). However, rolling blackouts in California precipitated by artificially mandated electric vehicle purchases are cooling the urgency for the outright banning of the internal combustion engine. As we used to say in the service, “Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.”
A couple of years ago, I came into a 2014 Dodge Charger Police Package with a whopping 714 miles on the ticker. The long unregistered Southern California cruiser was brought to the Bluegrass by a construction company owner who then proceeded to garage the black on black beauty for a couple more years until a Challenger Hellcat at a Morehead dealership caught his eye and he traded it to cover part of the stratospheric factory hot rod’s sticker price. I got the 370 horse, heavy-duty-everything Charger for less than I could have bought a comparable Toyota Camry.
The chief reason why I jumped at the Charger can be traced back to riding on another front passenger seat, that time inside a Crown Victoria Interceptor in 2006 as I listened to the driver (Chief Instructor at the DOD’s Antiterrorism Evasive Driving Course and Southern Missouri dirt track racer) while simultaneously watching the speedometer needle hover around 120 mph as we flew closer and closer to the hairpin turn at the far end of the road course; all the while the instructor’s voice never changed tone as he suddenly braked hard then aggressively accelerated through the turn’s apex (there was no need to worry of course, as I had the non-existent brake pedal on my side of the floorboard pressed to the metal).
Those days I spent on the track demonstrated to me just what a beating a true police package automobile can take. Alas, my daughters’ beloved Charger just sat in the drive-way like a boat or motorcycle often does, eating up insurance dollars. I placed it on Zuckerberg’s Marketplace where it sold in less than thirty minutes for what I had originally paid. If you’re ever pulled over by a black Coal Grove, Ohio Police Department Charger (their only one); please pay my respects to the old girl. We shall always miss her.
Next Week: It’s supposed to be “Woodcraft”; but pressing “Current Events” are calling.
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners, or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.