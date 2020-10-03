Given the fact many parents have been compelled over the last several months to take a closer look at schooling their own children; I thought it would be of interest to make a few observations about the art of teaching.
A critical component of teaching is understanding the science behind how our brains work. Without doubt, the best investment of taxpayer dollars I ever benefited from as a public school teacher was a conference I attended along with a few fellow Jackson County High School teachers in the mid-1990s at New Orleans put on by Dr. David Sousa on the subject of how the human brain/memory works (thanks again to my old chemistry teacher/boss, Mrs. Betty Bond for having the foresight to arrange our weeklong trip).
Much like the approach taken by the US military (first, learn the parts of the equipment to be used and then how each part works together to help complete the mission); Dr. Sousa used a simple model made of each individual teachers’ interlaced fingers folded together to form a double fist with thumbs facing the individual (approximating the size of a human brain); with joined wrists (brainstem) and forearms (spine) rounding out the model teachers may always have on-hand (pun intended). Sousa then proceeded to break down the various “parts” of the brain model and the relationship each of those parts had with the whole and recording memories.
The key lesson from Dr. Sousa was understanding how humans put things into their long-term memory, as everything we’ve managed to put in our long-term memories stay with us until they put us into the ground; having a filing “system” is the key to being able to recall that information efficiently in the future, on demand.
The first step of memorization is the information we are bombarded with by our senses. Thankfully, most of that input goes straight into the garbage and we pick out what seems important or novel to us (more on that next week). The next step is working memory which we hold onto for usually only seconds or a couple of minutes (ever heard someone who’s been in a serious accident say they, “Just can’t remember,” their crash? That’s because the information they were filtering at the moment of their accident made it no further than their working memory). The next level is sadly as far as most school learning makes it: short term memory. Short term memories are held for only a few days (“Is our test Friday, Mr. Morris?”); and are then relegated to the garbage can. Our goal is to place worthy items into our permanent, long term memory.
I will pass along to you Dr. Sousa’s observation that the things we most easily place into long term memory are things that have made us extremely happy, sad, or terrified. In other words, harness emotions to help place noteworthy information into your or your students’ long term memory banks.
Personally, I’m a big fan of mnemonics (ditties, acronyms, etc.) and for the study of US History, no better filing system exists than memorizing the Presidents of the United States. By organizing a filing system around the years in office of each American president (along with a good smattering of interesting anecdotes about each of them) and associating at least one key foreign and domestic policy issue for each man; you (and your students) will be far ahead of the average American when it comes to basic American History literacy.
