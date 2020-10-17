I have always tipped my hat to the Left for understanding the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world. As far back as John Dewey, the indoctrination of school children/young adults has been Job #1 for the bad guys.
Sadly, otherwise “conservative” teachers all too often haven’t educated themselves sufficiently to be able to spot agitprop masquerading under a myriad of touchy/feely coded language such as: “Diversity”; “Inclusion”; “1619 Project”; “Sensitivity”; “Social Justice”; “Critical Race Theory”; “Fairness”; and the greatest boogeyman of them all: “SYSTEMIC RACISM!” (Democrat Party instituted white supremacy of course once existed in this country, but as has been previously pointed out; that’s as likely to re-emerge in America as button-up shoes and four pack a day cigarette habits).
Watch your children’s teachers and administrators, closely. Read carefully all your children’s course outlines, textbooks (Chromebooks?), homework assignments, and notes/class materials. If you spot any of the aforementioned coded language (or hear it coming from your children’s mouths); do not tolerate it for a second. Call out face to face the previously described foolishness to school “leaders” - the future of the Republic depends upon it.
Finally, to the patriots at the front of classrooms each morning. As a small boy, I knew I wanted to teach American History. I knew I was going to study American History at EKU. Older family members who’d attended Eastern would warn me, “Don’t you speak up in Professor X, Y, or Z’s class!” Guess whose classes Shaney Boy looked forward to speaking up in most? If you’re reading this as a teacher who isn’t snowed by the Left’s shenanigans; go at with hammer and tongs the thinly veiled communism contained within state approved textbooks and curriculums in order to inoculate your students so when they go off to college or university they too are emboldened with the truth so as to make them look forward to debunking their kooky Leftist professors each week. Ah. Few things are more satisfying than doing battle on the field of ideas. Be bold...For the children!
Next Week: Homeschooling Resources
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
Merry Christopher Columbus Day!
