Last week I led off with an example from the writings of the late Col. Jeff Cooper. This week I’ll pass along a couple of contemporary writing inspirations; the first of which is a man who predated the formal firearms instruction of Cooper and he is still very much teaching and writing to this day: John Farnam.
A serious student of history and an officer of infantry Marines during the Vietnam War; when Farnam speaks on history or combat, you can be confident his words are worth heeding. Here’s a sample of his historical writing from the 2006 compilation of his Defense Training International (DTI) Quips Volume I titled, Guns & Warriors:
At the beginning of the last Century, historians would describe the Anglo-Boer War in South
Africa, the Boxer Rebellion in China, the Spanish-American War in Cuba and the Philippines, and the Russo-Japanese War in Manchuria (all of which took place nearly simultaneously) as the last of the “little wars” and the first of the genuinely “modern” wars. Many of the lessons learned and lost during these conflicts would rear their heads again sooner than anyone thought, in the first of the modern “World Conflagrations,” World War One.
Canadian Mark Steyn has been a tireless champion for the defense of individual liberties against the authoritarian leftists who would gleefully round up and place on cattle cars all those of us who see through their deceitful designs. Here’s a recent bit of Steyn reminding us all George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four wasn’t written to be an instruction manual:
In Orwell’s 1984, the churches survive but as mere buildings - just as the US Capitol survives as a mere building, but a perversion of everything that once went on in it. But the absence of faith is the point - hence, Orwell’s choice of children’s nursery rhyme that echoes half-remembered through his tale.
Finally, I’m reminded of the answer often given by talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh (he shined us all an example as to how to fight to the bloody end) to questions as to what other commentators he followed? “I don’t, really. It’s not that there are no others whose opinions I respect (I certainly do); but I don’t want there to be even a chance of me passing off someone else’s thoughts as my own.” There are indeed few truly “original” thoughts. However, Rush was absolutely correct. We must all strive to give credit where credit is due.
Next Week: Woodcraft
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
