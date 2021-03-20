Without doubt the most influential writer on me has been the late Col. Jeff Cooper. His ability to paint with words and take you to places or events harkened back to the bards of old. If you own no other piece of Cooper literature; his long-form essay Principles of Personal Defense was Jeff at the top of his form. Here’s a taste of Cooper on situational awareness:
Observe your cat. It is difficult to surprise him. Why? Naturally his superior hearing is part
of the answer, but not all of it. He moves well, using his senses fully. He is not preoccupied
with irrelevancies. He’s not thinking about his job or his image or his income tax. He is putting
first things first, principally his physical security. Do likewise.
Another writing influence from my younger years was G. Gordon Liddy. Much more than just a key Watergate figure; Liddy was a successful nonfiction and fiction writer. His talk radio program from the early 1990s to the early part of this century was as informative as it was entertaining. Coincidentally, I had the opportunity to speak with him on-air in 2004 as I was driving back to Ft. Leonard Wood for training. I will always cherish being able to thank him for having, along with Jesus Christ and Col. Cooper, such a strong influence on the raising of my son (and now by extension, daughters). Here’s a bit of vintage Liddy from his 2002 book, When I Was a Kid, This Was a Free Country:
When I was a kid, this was a free country, and a great country. Men like Frank Smith and
Joe Foss made sure of that. America can and will be great again, as long as we have the
determination to face down those who would see America decline. It can happen. We can fix
the mess of an education system we have, particularly if parents assume what is their moral
responsibility for their own children’s education. We can make the U.S. military as great as it
was when we defeated Hitler’s Wehrmacht and Hirohito’s forces. We can halt the assaults on
our liberties by becoming educated about what is really happening and standing up for our
Inalienable rights. It is up to you and me.
We can prevail, if we have the necessary will.
Next Week: A Review of Contemporary Writing Inspirations
