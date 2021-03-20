Shane Morris

Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher.  Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject:  “Notes”)

     Without doubt the most influential writer on me has been the late Col. Jeff Cooper.  His ability to paint with words and take you to places or events harkened back to the bards of old.  If you own no other piece of Cooper literature; his long-form essay Principles of Personal Defense was Jeff at the top of his form.  Here’s a taste of Cooper on situational awareness:

          Observe your cat.  It is difficult to surprise him.  Why?  Naturally his superior hearing is part

     of the answer, but not all of it.  He moves well, using his senses fully.  He is not preoccupied

     with irrelevancies.  He’s not thinking about his job or his image or his income tax.  He is putting

     first things first, principally his physical security.  Do likewise.

 

     Another writing influence from my younger years was G. Gordon Liddy.  Much more than just a key Watergate figure; Liddy was a successful nonfiction and fiction writer.  His talk radio program from the early 1990s to the early part of this century was as informative as it was entertaining.  Coincidentally, I had the opportunity to speak with him on-air in 2004 as I was driving back to Ft. Leonard Wood for training.  I will always cherish being able to thank him for having, along with Jesus Christ and Col. Cooper, such a strong influence on the raising of my son (and now by extension, daughters).  Here’s a bit of vintage Liddy from his 2002 book, When I Was a Kid, This Was a Free Country:

 

          When I was a kid, this was a free country, and a great country.  Men like Frank Smith and

     Joe Foss made sure of that.  America can and will be great again, as long as we have the

     determination to face down those who would see America decline.  It can happen.  We can fix

     the mess of an education system we have, particularly if parents assume what is their moral

     responsibility for their own children’s education.  We can make the U.S. military as great as it

     was when we defeated Hitler’s Wehrmacht and Hirohito’s forces.  We can halt the assaults on

     our liberties by becoming educated about what is really happening and standing up for our

     Inalienable rights.  It is up to you and me.

          We can prevail, if we have the necessary will.

Next Week:  A Review of Contemporary Writing Inspirations

 

