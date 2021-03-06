As Col. Jeff Cooper stated often, “If it’s not written down, it didn’t happen.” A few years ago, I was walking into a big box store when I stopped to speak with a boyhood friend. He greeted me with, “I didn’t know you had so much to say.” I laughed and offered, “I kept my mouth shut for about 45 years before I decided to speak.” I decided long ago that if I were to ever do consistent writing, I would lean heavily upon a device I’d taken from that great Mississippian, William Faulkner.
Approximately a quarter century ago, my then young son Caleb and I often visited Loyal Jones’ excellent Appalachian Center when it was located behind Boone Tavern Square in Berea. For a few months during those years, there was a photography exhibit on loan to the center. The story behind the photographs revolved around a long scheduled sitting with Faulkner who had the audacity to up and die just as the photographer arrived at Faulkner’s Rowan Oak. Instead of heading back home, the photographer stayed the week of Faulkner’s funeral to document his home and hometown of Oxford.
On one of our many visits to the museum, I made particular note of a picture of Faulkner’s office at Rowan Oak. The sharp focus of the photo was on Faulkner’s desk and rolling chair in the foreground; but if you looked closely, on each of the three visible white plaster walls in the slightly out of focus background, the author had scrawled the outline for his last work (The Reivers).
If you ever find yourself tasked with writing for an extended period of time, follow Faulkner’s outlining strategy. No, I don’t scrawl upon/repaint my living room walls with each article topic, but I do dedicate the last third of my article notebooks for the purpose of mapping out where my writing subjects are going, far into the future. For me, Faulkner’s unspoken advice gleaned from the backdrop of that black and white photograph has been of immense usefulness.
