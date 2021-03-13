Last week, I paid a debt of gratitude to advice I’d taken from William Faulkner on the importance of outlining one’s writing subjects. This week I’ll pass along another indispensable tool in the writer’s bag: the notebook.
For my long term article notebooks (that I’ll leave to my children), I’ve had good luck with the ubiquitous .99¢ composition books. The last third of those notebooks (which will hold right at two years’ worth of glued in 300-500 word weekly columns) are reserved for column subject outlining. Two pieces of lengthwise folded typing paper tucked into a previously filled article notebook serve as space for word webbing (brainstorming) and listings of previously published articles by subject (see below).
When I first contemplated writing a weekly column, I had intended to focus solely upon outdoor writing. Though my enthusiasm for that narrow focus is boundless, I decided to make my subjects a bit more eclectic. I’ve found rotating through the subjects of Man-at-Arms, History, Arts & Leisure, Woodcraft, and Current Events (four articles per subject) makes things more interesting for this writer, and (hopefully) my readers. Those long term article notebooks have allowed me to preserve article hard copies (for the day when Google vaporizes me); and they have also provided me with an organized means of keeping track of where I’ve already been and where I’m going in my writing.
The second type of notebook essential for long-term writing is a simple shirt pocket-sized notebook (or to use my nephew Allen’s advice, messages to yourself using your smartphone). Ideas or broad subject topics come to writers at moments of opportunity. I don’t know about you, but my working memory has a shelf life of but a few minutes, unless I take steps to record those memories (hence the handy shirt pocket-sized notebook or cell phone) so as to preserve those ideas past working memory.
Again. Write it down, or it didn’t (won’t) happen.
