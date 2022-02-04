Arvis A. Ragle passed away from this life on January 21, 2022 at the young age of 88 years old. He was born on July 19, 1933 in Waynesburg, KY to Kate (Jasper) and Charles Ragle. The family moved to Blue Ash, Ohio in the 40’s where he spent his childhood years. He was preceded in death by his brothers Verl and Trues Ragle and sisters Norma Ragle and Evelyn Thomas.
Dad was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. His other interests included UK Basketball, camping and boating on Lake Cumberland, and logging thousands of miles across America on motorcycles (particularly “brownie”).
He worked as a Welder for over 40 years at General Electric Evendale and enjoyed his retirement days as always being Sunday.
Arvis is survived by his wife of 67 years Mary Lou (Hays) and daughter Jana Thomas (Brian Perry). He is also survived by many close friends and extended family members who loved him.
Our hearts are saddened to let him go, but we can rejoice in the fact that he is now at peace and no longer fighting the fight.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Gray Hawk Reformed Church with Buck Hays conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Jerry Hacker Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
