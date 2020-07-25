Ashley Rowland

    Ashley Nichole Rowland was born December 25, 1991 in Fayette County and departed this life Tuesday, July 14, 2020, being 28 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Paul Robinson and Wanda Rowland.

    Ashley is survived by her siblings, Mark Robinson of Orlando, KY, Dustin Rowland, Donovan Rowland and Tasha Lynn Rowland all of McKee.

    Ashley was also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Tal Martin Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

