4G LTE Expansion in Jackson County Will Help Give AT&T Customers and FirstNet Subscribers Better Access to Mobile Internet
ANNVILLE, KY. June 11, 2021
What’s the news? AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Annville got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added a new cell tower along Highway 578 South to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
Why is this important? We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Kentuckians get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.
Committed to our Networks: From 2018 to 2020, we invested more than $800 million in our wireless and wired networks in Kentucky. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.
What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, EMA, law enforcement, and 9-1-1 save lives and protect communities.
