Kentucky Secretary of State Adams was planning a trip to McKee on Thursday, August 05th to conduct a public meeting to discuss the new election law in Kentucky.
Due to the current surge of COVID-19 in Jackson County and the surrounding region Secretary of State Adams has rescheduled this visit to September 09th @ 11:30 AM. The public meeting location remains unchanged. It will be in the old courthouse in McKee, KY.
This was brought to our attention after this week's issue of the Jackson County Sun had already been sent to the printing press. Consider this a "CORRECTION" to the date of the proposed public meeting.
