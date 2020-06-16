IMPORTANT COVID-19 UPDATE: In Jackson County, one of the cases confirmed yesterday is associated with McKee Medical Clinic and Annville Medical Clinic. Anyone who was seen at McKee Medical Clinic on the dates of June 8th through June 12th OR at Annville Medical Clinic on June 13th, should self-quarantine and contact Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 for more guidance about quarantine and testing.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- White House Clinics Announces Community Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 through testing
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
- ATTENTION: McKee Medical Clinic Has a Confirmed Case of COVID-19
- Jackson Manor Celebrates Being COVID Free with Drive-by Parade
- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients
- 191 New Confirmed Cases in KY on Wednesday --- Churches Reopen to 50% Capacity
- WATCH & SHARE COVID-19 Testing First Hand
- COVID-19 Testing in McKee on Wednesday June 10th
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
Latest News
- White House Clinics Announces Community Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 through testing
- 6 new Cases in Jackson County & Third Death in Clay County
- ATTENTION!! Important COVID Update
- COVID-19 Shows Back up in Jackson County
- Meet the Candidates
- TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT
- “The duty of youth is to challenge corruption.” - Kurt Cobain
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
Most Popular
Articles
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Will Help Feed Children
- Melvin “Blue” Lakes Resigns Office of County Coroner (Will Remain at Funeral Home)
- Rep. Goforth Appears in Court for Preliminary Hearing
- Multiple People Airlifted from the Scene of Automobile Accident on Saturday
- 6 new Cases in Jackson County & Third Death in Clay County
- COVID-19 Shows Back up in Jackson County
- Superintendent Hopes for a Traditional Opening of Jackson County Schools
- “The duty of youth is to challenge corruption.” - Kurt Cobain
- Re-Opening of Jackson County Public Schools for the Upcoming 2020-2021 School Year
- Jackson Manor is COVID FREE! A Time for Celebration & Remembrance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.