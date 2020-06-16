Cover-19 Update Jackson County Sun

IMPORTANT COVID-19 UPDATE: In Jackson County, one of the cases confirmed yesterday is associated with McKee Medical Clinic and Annville Medical Clinic. Anyone who was seen at McKee Medical Clinic on the dates of June 8th through June 12th OR at Annville Medical Clinic on June 13th, should self-quarantine and contact Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 for more guidance about quarantine and testing.

Tags

Recommended for you