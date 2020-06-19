[McKee, KY. June 18, 2020] – White House Clinics received notification that an employee at the White House Clinics location in McKee (Jackson County) tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently doing well and following all recommendations from the health department regarding isolation. White House Clinics is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to identify any patients who may have been exposed. Because the clinic utilized appropriate personal protective equipment as stipulated by the Centers for Disease Control and patients visiting the clinic must wear masks while in the clinic, the Health Department anticipates contacting a limited number of patients.
“White House Clinics team members have trained and planned for this possibility. As outbreaks of coronavirus occur in our communities, it is more likely that an employee may become ill. We want to reassure members of the community that our providers and staff strictly follow recommendations and guidelines on infection control and patient safety from the Centers for Disease Control. Our teams are well prepared to care for our patients and remain committed to providing a safe environment of care.”, says Stephanie Moore, CEO. White House Clinics requires that all employees undergo temperature checks at the start of their shift and report any symptoms to their supervisor. Enhanced sanitization practices have been implemented since the beginning of the pandemic; however, in an abundance of caution additional cleaning of the McKee Clinic has been completed.
Patients who have questions or concerns may call White House Clinics at 1-855-WH-APPTS. White House Clinics offers community COVID-19 testing each day. Those interested in testing can visit www.whitehouseclinics.com to view the testing schedule.
For more information contact:
Stephanie Courtright Moore, MPA, CMPE
Chief Executive Officer
859.626.7700 x 4647
Stephanie.moore@whitehouseclinics.com
# # #
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.