There was a gray/black/red colored RZR side by side spotted trespassing on school grounds earlier today prior to a forest fire starting behind the baseball/softball fields. Anyone with information please contact JCHS Resource Officer Berry or Jackson County Dispatch 287-9979.
ATTN: Forest Fire near Baseball/Softball Fields and Gray/Black/Red Colored RZR Spotted Trespassing
