The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of KY 2004 in Jackson County between the intersection with Azbill Road (mile point 2.133) and intersection with Chestnut Flat Road (mile point 4.006) will be closed to through traffic on Monday, July 26 at 8 a.m., and reopening on Wednesday, August 4 at 6 p.m.
The closure is necessary for slide repair operations.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.