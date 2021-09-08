Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement on Wednesday:
"We were informed of a positive COVID-19 case on our football team. Due to contact tracing within the team we will be unable to play our game vs. Louisville Shawnee this Friday. We are making every effort to reschedule this game.
We understand that our players, coaches, and fans are disappointed. We are making every effort to follow all COVID-19 protocols to give our student-athletes the best opportunity to play. We will continue to work with our health department to make decisions that are based on the health, safety, and well being of everyone involved."
This notice stands as an update to the story that is in this weeks Jackson County Sun announcing the game.
