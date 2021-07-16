Drivers who use KY 1071 (Beals Fork) in Owsley County will need to find an alternate route on Friday, July 16. The road will be at milepoint 2.95 to repair a pavement break. This is near the end of state maintenance at the Jackson County line, approximately two miles from the KY 30 west intersection.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use Beals Fork Road, Maulden-Owsley Road, C. Wilson Road, Big Barn Road, and KY 30 through Jackson County as an alternate route.
