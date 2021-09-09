It was brought to our attention around noon today (September 09, 2021) that Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was cancelling his in-person visit to McKee, KY. The purpose of this visit was to meet with local officials and citizens to explain the new Kentucky Election Law.
We received this text message regarding future dates for a reschedule:
"At this time Sec Adam's is doing Zoom meetings instead of in person. His office is working on Eastern Ky schedule for the rest of Sept and Oct. As soon as I can get confirmed date and procedures I will let everyone know. Thanks for your patience!"
