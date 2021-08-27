FRANKFORT, Ky. (August 26, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a Grand Jury presentation by his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution led to the indictment of a Fayette County man for the murder of a four-month-old infant.
On August 24, 2021, a Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Brent Dyer Kelty, of Lexington, Kentucky, for one count of Murder (Capital Offense) and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree (Class A Felony). According to the indictment, Kelty committed the offense of Murder when he inflicted abusive head trauma on the infant, which caused the infant’s death.
The Lexington Police Department investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia presented the case before the Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.
The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.