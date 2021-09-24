FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 23, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation and a Grand Jury presentation by his Medicaid Fraud Unit led to the indictment of a Florida woman for exploiting a vulnerable adult in Kentucky.
On September 15, a Warren County Grand Jury indicted Rachel Jiminez, 33, of Jacksonville, Florida, for one count of Knowingly Exploiting an Adult of $300 or More, a Class C Felony.
Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective James McCubbins investigated the case after receiving a referral from the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services. Assistant Attorney General Michael E. Brophy and Detective McCubbins presented the case before the Warren County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.
To file a Medicaid fraud or abuse complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/MedicaidFraud or call the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).
The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
