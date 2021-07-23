FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 20, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a Webster County Grand Jury indicted Lawrence T. Greer of Clay, Kentucky, for Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property of $10,000 or more, a Class C felony.
In March 2016, Lawrence Greer was given Power of Attorney for his step-mother, Pamela Greer. Lawrence Greer allegedly comingled his step-mother’s funds with his own personal funds, and in 2019, he spent approximately $40,000 on items unrelated to her care, including a new truck and trailer. After Pamela Greer was admitted to a long-term care facility in July 2019, Lawrence Greer failed to pay the facility for her care despite his legal control of her funds and responsibility for her bills.
“Being given Power of Attorney by an aging loved one is an incredible responsibility, and individuals who abuse this responsibility by engaging in financial exploitation must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations and Office of Senior Protection worked closely with Commonwealth’s Attorney Zac Greenwell’s office to secure an indictment in this case.”
Herman Hall investigated the case on behalf of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and worked alongside the Office of Senior Protection. The case was presented to the Grand Jury by Commonwealth’s Attorney Zac Greenwell’s office.
There is an arrest warrant pending against Lawrence Greer, and the Attorney General’s office is asking for help from Kentuckians to locate him. A photo is available here. Tips can be reported to DCI by calling 866-524-3672 or emailing DCIForce@ky.gov.
The Attorney General’s Office of Senior Protection exists to protect Kentucky seniors against fraud, scams, and financial exploitation. To report suspected financial exploitation of seniors, contact the office at 502-696-5300 or the Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE-TIP (1-877-228-7384).
