Three individuals sentenced for defrauding the Kentucky Medicaid Program
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 7, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation and prosecution conducted by his Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control resulted in the recent convictions and sentencing of Jesse Brock, 34, of Lexington; Patricia Jackson, 60, of Heidrick; and Jonathan Horn, 24, of Lexington.
Jesse Brock was sentenced on one count of Theft by Deception over $1,000 but less than $10,000, a Class D Felony, and one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more, a Class D felony. Patricia Jackson and Jonathan Horn were each sentenced on one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $300 or more, a Class D Felony.
Jesse Brock served as an employee for a Medicaid recipient through the Home and Community Based Waiver Program. Between April 2016 and July 2018, Brock submitted fraudulent timesheets, claiming he had worked certain hours when he was working elsewhere. Brock and his mother, Patricia Jackson, devised a scheme where Jackson provided the services in Brock’s absence, then the two split the money from the fraudulently-submitted timesheets.
Jonathan Horn served as an employee in 2017 for the same Medicaid recipient through the same program. Horn submitted fraudulent timesheets that overlapped with timesheets from other jobs he had in the Lexington area.
On August 27, 2021, at a sentencing hearing, Brock and Jackson entered into the pre-trial diversion program, and their sentences were diverted for a period of five years. They were ordered to pay restitution, jointly and severally, to the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program in the amount of $10,830.00. Horn entered the pre-trial diversion program, and his sentence was diverted for a period of two years. He was ordered to pay restitution to the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program in the amount of $396.00.
The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control and the Office of Inspector General within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services investigated the case. David R. Startsman prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control is committed to eliminating fraud involving Medicaid funds. Join us in our fight to protect Kentucky’s financial resources. If you know someone who is receiving Medicaid funds or services by engaging in fraudulent activities, contact the Attorney General’s tip line at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.