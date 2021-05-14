FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 14, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions (SPU) led to the conviction of Jackie Wayne Jerome III, age 47, of Fancy Farm for rape, burglary, kidnapping, violating a domestic violence order, and making terroristic threats.
An investigation by Detective Lieutenant Mark Watkins of the Mayfield Police Department discovered that on March 21, 2020, Jerome broke into his wife’s home, threatened her, raped her at gunpoint, and required her to drive him around town until he released her. At this time, Jerome was subject to a court-mandated domestic violence order requiring him to stay away from his spouse and her home for three years.
“This case illustrates the stark reality of domestic violence and shows that perpetrators can be family members, spouses, or partners who exert control through violence,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Office of Special Prosecutions stands ready to assist in these cases, and I am grateful to Lieutenant Watkins and Prosecutor Rewa Zakharia for their work in this case.”
On Friday, May 7, 2021, a jury convicted Jerome of rape in the first degree, a Class B felony; burglary in the first degree, a Class B felony; kidnapping, a Class B felony; violating a domestic violence order, a Class A misdemeanor; and terroristic threatening in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 45.3 percent of Kentucky women and 35.5 percent of Kentucky men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape, or rape in their lifetimes.
Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
Jerome pled guilty as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and was not permitted to possess a firearm at the time of the crime. Judge Joe Castlen of Graves County Circuit Court is scheduled to sentence Jerome on all the charges on June 1, 2021.
