FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 16, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions resulted in the conviction of former airline pilot Christian Richard Martin, 53, of Christian County for the murder of three Kentuckians.
An investigation discovered that on November 18, 2015, Martin fatally shot three of his neighbors, Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips. Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on November 19, and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt vehicle in a field.
The murders took place two weeks before Calvin Phillips was scheduled to testify in Martin’s military court-martial trial on multiple charges. The military court eventually convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was discharged after 30 years of military service.
“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases that pain, I hope that they find some peace and comfort today. The Office of the Attorney General is committed to seeking justice for crime victims and their families. I am grateful to our special prosecutors, Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia, as well as the Kentucky State Police and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”
After a two-week trial in Hardin County Circuit Court, a jury convicted Martin of all charges, including three counts of murder, one count of arson in the first degree, one count of attempted arson, two counts of burglary in the first degree, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury on May 10, 2019. He was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the following day.
The trial was initially scheduled to occur in Christian County. However, due to pre-trial publicity, a Christian Circuit Court Judge ordered it be held in Hardin County.
The sentencing phase of the trial will begin on Thursday, June 17.
Barbara Whaley and Alexander Garcia prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Criminal Investigations within the Office of the Attorney General. Aaron Ash, a victims’ advocate from the Attorney General’s Office, assisted the families of the crime victims during the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.