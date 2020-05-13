An typical school year is coming to an atypical close. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the bulk of instructional time in 2020 being devoted to NTI days. The last day of the school year for students is scheduled for Friday, May 15th, 2020 with restrictions on mass gatherings still in place to protect against mass infections. The schools have been forced to become creative in an effort to accommodate graduation requirements. Here is what our local schools are planning.
JCHS
Due to complicating issues of COVID-19 contagion and requirements of social distancing, the Jackson County High School is not going to be able to host an in-person graduation ceremony this year. However, Superintendent Mike Smith, JCHS Principal Brian Harris, and the staff at the JCHS are doing their best to preserve traditions and honor the Class of 2020. They will accomplish this while following CDC and KDE guidelines by doing a “virtual graduation” and a community parade. The plan is to pre-record all parts of the graduation ceremony and then with the help of the JCHS Technology Department and PRTC they will edit it into a memorable ceremony. They will broadcast this “virtual graduation” on May 23rd at 11:00 a.m. on several forms of media (PRTC channel 9, Zoom, Facebook live, and the JCHS YouTube channel). On May 22nd at 5PM they are also planning on having a parade allowing the community to participate in a safe way in celebrating the accomplishments of these young people while cheering them and wishing them well in the next chapters of their lives.
JCMS
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic that requires our community to preserve its safety through quarantine, Jackson County Middle School has opted for a virtual promotion for the Class of 2020. We want the hard work and accomplishments of our eighth grade students to be acknowledged, which is why the administration has decided to hold a virtual promotion.
The tentative plan is to recognize each eighth grade student as a graduating member of the class by his/her school photo through a PowerPoint. Additionally, the students in the “top ten” will be recognized, along with pre-recorded speeches from the class’ salutatorians and valedictorian. Students may offer special music. The program includes a slideshow presentation of the eighth grade class, as it does each year. Staff will also offer words of encouragement to the class.
The final video will be shared with students, their families, and the community through various means, including PRTC Channel 9, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Final report cards, diplomas, and tassels will be mailed to students shortly after May 15, 2020.
McKee Elementary End of Year Awards and Graduation Parades
It's time for a Bulldog parade!! At the Doghouse we love to celebrate, and COVID 19 is not going to stop that. This may not be the way we wanted to say goodbye, but it's the next best thing. We are so proud of our students' hard work and dedication to finishing the school year strong! Students and families are invited to drive through the parking lot where our Bulldog staff will be waiting to greet and celebrate the accomplishments of this past school year. This will be a celebration to pick up awards, pictures, and personal belongings. It is also an opportunity for dropping off all Chromebooks, library books, and finished NTI assignments. Students and families must stay inside of their vehicles at all times. Staff members will come to you while following social distancing guidelines. You may decorate your vehicle, if you wish. We look forward to seeing each of you!!
Monday, May 18th (Preschool)
4:00-5:30 Mrs Jennifer Collins
5:30-7:00 Mrs. Johnna Rose
7:00-8:30 Mrs. Tina Wards
Tuesday, May 19th
5:00-6:30 (Kindergarten)
6:30-8:00 (1st Grade)
8:00-9:30 (2nd Grade)
Thursday, May 21st
5:00-6:30 (3rd Grade)
6:30-8:00 (4th Grade)
8:00-9:00 (5th Grade)
*Weather Permitting* 9:00-9:30 (McKee Baptist Church Parking Lot)
5th Grade Slide Show Presentation on our Projection Screen
Tyner Elementary
Last week we started making deliveries to all 62 of our 5th grade students to celebrate their graduation from Tyner Elementary. The deliveries included balloons, a yard sign, personalized cookies, and each student’s awards for the year. We cheered for the students and decorated our cars. Our caravan included the 5th grade teachers (Amanda Ball, Lindsey Bowling, and Jordan Poe), myself (Melanie Philpot, Principal), our school counselor (Melony Bingham), our 5th grade resource teacher (Jeannena Summers), and our Family Resource Coordinator (Ruthie Sizemore). All staff wore masks and maintained social distancing protocols. Tyner Elementary will also be hosting a Summer Send-Off for students in grades K-5 on Friday, May 15th from 5-6pm. This will be a parade where students and parents will drive thru to see their teachers and celebrate the end of the school year!
Sand Gap Elementary 5th Grade Promotion Drive-Thru
At 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 16th the Sand Gap Elementary teachers and staff will host a 5th Grade Promotion Drive-Thru utilizing the “Pick Up Lane” at the school to celebrate their graduating 5th grade class of 2020. Parents and guardians are instructed to enter the campus via the bus lane from US Hwy 421 (The entrance will be marked with balloons) and drive through the pick-up lane. 5th grade teachers will have a table set up and will be passing out certificates through car windows. Everyone is encouraged to decorate their car but are instructed to remain inside their vehicle at all times.
