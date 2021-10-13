You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Audit of Estill County Fiscal Court Referred to KY Attorney General for Investigation

JC Sun Breaking News

An audit just released from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office found thousands of dollars are missing in Estill County.

While officials say the 2019 audit of the Estill County Fiscal Court showed multiple issues, the one involving the missing money will be sent to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office for further investigation.

In the document, officials say at least $5,800 of fees from the county animal shelter and $300 from the senior citizens center, “may have been stolen or misappropriated” and was “undetected by management”.

Auditors also said there could be more that is unaccounted for but cannot be sure due to “lack of records and inconsistent recordkeeping”.

Judge-Executive Donnie Watson responded to the report saying, once officials realized what was going on, the employee responsible was suspended pending investigation and resigned before they could be fired.

The Audit can be viewed on the State Auditor's website or by clicking the pdf files below:

Download PDF Estill County Fiscal Court Audit Press Release
Download PDF Estill County Fiscal Court Audit Report

 

 

Recommended for you

Latest e-Edition

Online Poll

POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?

Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.

You voted: