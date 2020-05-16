Audrey Lynne Sparks was born June 22, 1967 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, being 52 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Isaac Vernon & Brenda (Johnson) Adkins.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Kenny Sparks of McKee and by two daughters, Aimee Abner of Clay County and Sarah Elizabeth McGaffey of McKee. She is also survived by a brother, Vernon Adkins. Audrey was blessed with a granddaughter, Shalynne.
Graveside service at the Huff Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
